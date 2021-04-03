Kentucky reports 587 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has reported nearly 590 new coronavirus cases and 20 more virus-related deaths. The statewide rate of positive cases fell slightly Saturday.

The report says 12 of the 20 newly reported deaths were discovered through the state’s audit of deaths from prior months. Kentucky’s virus-related death toll rose to at least 6,149 since the pandemic started.

More than 429,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Kentucky. The state’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases was 3% Saturday.