HENDERSON, KY (WEHT) Kentucky Residents ages 40 and older are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The age group will continue to get lower over the next few weeks.

Residents 16 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine on April 12.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says roughly one third of Kentucky’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

(This story was originally published March 29, 2021)