Kentucky school superintendents told to plan for vaccine distribution

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has called on school superintendents to begin planning for the eventual distribution of coronavirus vaccines to their employees.

The development came Friday as Gov. Andy Beshear reported more than 3,600 new coronavirus cases and 25 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s initial shipment of about 38,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine is expected in mid-December, pending federal approval. It will go to health care providers and nursing home residents and staff. After those groups, the state will then prioritize EMS workers and educators.

Beshear met virtually with superintendents Friday. He asked them to start preparing rosters of school personnel willing to be vaccinated.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)

