Kentucky surpasses 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Boyd County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Ashland, Ky. Beshear was in the area for the ribbon cutting of the Russell Viaduct which is scheduled to open the week of Nov. 15. He also presented state funds for several projects in Boyd and Greenup County to area leaders. Kentucky surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths Monday, Nov. 8, the latest grim milestone in the ongoing fight against the global pandemic, Beshear said. (Matt Jones/The Daily Independent via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the state has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday it’s the latest grim milestone in the ongoing fight against the global pandemic.

The governor says the state’s rising death toll from COVID-19 has reached at least 10,019. He calls it “nothing short of tragic.”

The governor says COVID-19 ranked as the Bluegrass State’s third-leading cause of death last year and again so far this year. Beshear says a memorial service is scheduled for Sunday on the state Capitol grounds in Frankfort to remember those who died from the virus