Deaconess Hospital marks milestone with 100,000th COVID vaccine dose

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Linda Kloppenburg received her second COVID vaccine dose on Monday; she was also the recipient of the 100,000th dose administered by Deaconess Hospital.

Kloppenburg is a chemist and says she specifically chose a vaccine location that was using the Pfizer vaccine. Kloppenburg knows one of the chemists who helped developed the Pfizer vaccine.

She says she’s excited to be able to visit her mother in Germany, who is also about to receive her second dose of the vaccine.

Linda Kloppenburg is the recipient of the 100,000th COVID vaccine administered at Deaconess Hospital on March 29, 2021.

Earlier this month, Owensboro Health gave its 50,000th coronavirus vaccine dose.

(This story was originally published on March 29, 2021)