Federal officials give update on US COVID-19 vaccination effort

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. health and defense officials provided an update Wednesday on COVID-19 vaccine distribution more than two weeks after the country’s first non-trial vaccination.

Health and Human Services and Defense Department leaders held a briefing with senior officials on Operation Warp Speed at 12 p.m. EST.

The briefing comes a day after Colorado’s governor and state officials reported the first known case of the coronavirus variant in the United States.

The variant is raising concerns as health officials in the United Kingdom, where it was first discovered, warn it may be more contagious. But it isn’t believed to be accompanied by more severe symptoms and current COVID-19 vaccines are thought to be effective against it.

Two vaccines, one developed by Pfizer and German firm BioNTech and the other by Moderna and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, are currently being administered across the country. But public health experts say more options are critical to amassing enough shots for the country and the world.

A candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the United States.

The U.K. on Wednesday became the first to approve the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford, which expected to be relied on in many countries because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.

NewsNation confirmed on Wednesday, the Phase III trial of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the U. S. is underway.