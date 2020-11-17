Local governors announce restrictions after rising COVID cases

CHICAGO (WEHT) – Casinos, event spaces, and other public gathering places will have to close Friday, Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said during his Tuesday daily coronavirus press conference.

Pritzker announced the entire state will go into Tier 3 mitigation measures, meaning gaming and casinos, theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers will close. Restaurants and bars will no longer have indoor service.

Retail stores, health and fitness centers, and personal care services can operate at no more than 25% capacity while all office employees who can work remotely, should. Full detail of the mitigation orders can be found here.

Pritzker said the mitigation orders are not a stay at home order, but encouraged Illinois residents to minimize their time in public.

“If you don’t need to do it, don’t,” he said.

Illinois health officials reported 11,632 new probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as 37 additional coronavirus-related deaths Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will track the positivity rates and hospital capacity in regions over 14-day monitoring periods to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if more mitigations are required, or if current mitigation should remain in place, health officials said. Information on COVID Illinois cases can be found here.

In bordering Indiana, restrictions within the Hoosier State began Sunday and would last at least a month. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a recent press conference that restrictions would happen on a county by county basis with many counties having social limited social events.

Below is a map of Indiana counties and their respective COVID restrictions as of Nov. 8

Restrictions for orange counties:

Social events limited to 50 people

Special events of more than 50 people will need approval from the local health department.

Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events is limited to 25% capacity

Capacity in common areas and break rooms should be reduced and users should be socially distanced

Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with attendance limited to participants, required personnel and parents/guardians only.

Restrictions for red counties:

Social gatherings limited to 25 people

Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people need approval from the local health department. Events are not advised to be held. College and professional sports are included.

Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular activities, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians.

Local officials may consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel and parents/guardians only.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear planned to announce new guidelines Wednesday, including instructions for bars and restaurants.

“It is time to get control of this beast,” he said Tuesday. “And I refuse to standby and watch avoidable loss around us. We’re at war and there are some right now who want to surrender and accept the fatalities. I’m not that type of governor.”

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)