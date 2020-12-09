Local physician discusses allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Regulators are now warning people with certain allergies not to take the COVID-19 vaccine one day after the United Kingdom distributing COVID-19 shots.

Dr. David Schultz, a physician at Evansville Primary Care, said the vaccine has shown a few adverse reactions to individuals who have a history of severe anaphylactic shock, such as those who have an allergic reaction to certain foods or other exposures.

The reactions included hives and shortness of breath.

“All of them had a perfect recovery,” he said.

Schultz said the vaccine is very “safe across the board,” but individuals that routinely carry an epipen should hold off on getting the vaccine until “more is studied.” Schultz said for the rest of the population, even those who have seasonal allergies, are considered safe to receive the vaccine.

Schultz said there were numerous reasons why the allergic reactions were not mentioned in the clinical trials, such as those with allergies being purposely omitted.

There have been a few cases of COVID-19 vaccine patients in America who have developed Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes a temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face. Schultz said there have only been “four or five” cases and these individuals have made a full recovery.

