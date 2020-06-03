Louisville healthcare announces antibody and antigen testing collaboration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Signature HealthCARE, a Louisville institution, aims to take its fight against COVID-19 to the next level by incorporating the National COVID-19 Tracking and Recovery Program by BASE10 Genetics, Inc. The BASE10 program combines FDA validated tests with a powerful and scalable digital platform to enable COVID-19 screening and management, based on need.



With BASE10, Signature HealthCARE will further expand its testing capability throughout its

facilities using nasal swab testing for confirming active actions. Plus utilizing serology, a test for the antibodies against the virus, in a finger-prick blood test.

By optimizing the availability, variety and proper use of tests, Signature HealthCARE and BASE10

can build a tracking and recovery strategy that provides protection for residents and staff on

multiple levels. The tracking and recovery strategy can pinpoint if a person has been infected,

how long ago they had the infection and if their immune system has responded in a way that will

protect them from the virus. Once these factors are known, this strategy can help plan the

process for recovery and allow residents to return home or to their facility or for staff to return

to work and realize their protection against the virus.

In order to have the best outcomes, Signature HealthCARE, along with BASE10, will provide an

individual strategy for each case, giving a staff member or resident their own team of experts for

their individual needs. All BASE10 testing is FDA validated and has undergone rigorous studies by

accredited national biomedical laboratories. It’s a strategy that Signature is excited to expand

and BASE10 is ready to share. To watch an informative video with Dr. Nazir about the use of

BASE10, please click on the link provided:

https://signaturehealthcare.wistia.com/medias/m5o1ktixqv

