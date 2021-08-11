Managing back to school anxiety during a pandemic

(WEHT)– Most schools across the Tri-State are either in class or are just days away from going back. There is concern about the return to school with the prevalence of COVID-19. That has some parents re-thinking options for the children’s education, but there are things parents can do to calm their children’s fears.

“Here it is the first day of school and my son is still at home in bed,” Kelly Hobbs says she’s not the only mom who is uncomfortable with in person learning with the delta variant spreading rapidly. “There’s other parents in the area that are in the same position because we are just begging for another option.”

Hobbs has a sophomore at Henderson County High School. She wishes non-traditional learning was offered with a new COVID-19 variant affecting more children and teenagers.

“This new variant we don’t know much more about it except that it’s exploding and it’s been exploding,” explained Hobbs.

With many unknowns weighing on parents’ and children’s minds, mental health experts encourage families to focus on what they can control.

“None us have all the answers to, again, whether you are going to make the varsity team or whether this mask is going to last all year.”

Scott Branam, chief administrative officer of Deaconess Cross Pointe says it’s best to have honest conversations with your kids and make decisions accordingly.

“The unknown will unfold, but focus on, again, what we can do as far as prevention, what we can do to keep ourselves safe and to, to be willing to have open discussion and dialogue with our children about their anxieties and their fears without dismissing those things,” said Branam.

Health leaders are asking everyone to get vaccinated, if they are eligible. They say this will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep students safe. This way we won’t have to keep relying on masks and social distancing to kids healthy.