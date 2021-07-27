Masks will be optional for Webster County students, 2021-2022 reopening plan released

WEBSTER CO, Ky (WEHT)– The Webster County Board of Education has released it’s reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year. Students in Webster County are encouraged to wear a mask, especially if they have not been vaccinated. School leaders say wearing a mask will be a personal choice made by parents/ guardians alongside their child. They did say this could chance if a mandate is issued. School leaders didn’t specify whether or not masks will be mandatory on school buses, but there is a federal requirement for wearing face masks while traveling on public transportation. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends masking if you have not been vaccinated.

County school leaders say they intend for schools to open traditionally for in person learning, but this could change if new health guidance is given from local, state, or national health experts. They are encouraging all students, 12-year-old and older, and staff to get the vaccine prior to the first week of school. Vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.

Students will be socially distanced three feet apart as often as possible. There will be contact tracing. Assigned seats in classrooms and on school buses will help when it comes to determining close contacts of someone who tests positive for the virus.

Everyone will be expected to use hand sanitizer frequently throughout the day. To help curb the spreading of germs, it’s also advised to cover your mouth when coughing.

Some buildings are getting new HVAC systems to improve ventilation for better air quality. Visitors through the schools will continue to be limited. Parents should screen their students for COVID symptoms before going to school or getting on the bus.

The Green River District Health Department will provide guidance on contact tracing, isolation, and quarantines as they did during the 2020-2021 school year.