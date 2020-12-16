Michigan man writes ‘obituary’ to his beloved bowling alley

WESTLAND, MI (WEHT) Heartbroken over the closure of his bowling alley due to the COVID pandemic, Steven Klein decided to write an ‘obituary’ about his beloved business of 17 years.

Vision Lanes, first closed its doors March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. The alley was later able to reopen in September, but had to close again two months later.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)

