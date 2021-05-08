Mobile vaccine schedule for this week in western Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Now that the new Community Vaccination Clinic is open in Henderson (3341 KY-351 (Zion Rd.) across from East Heights Elementary School, behind the Farm Bureau office), there is also a mobile vaccine van that will be going around our western Kentucky counties. FEMA has released the schedule for next week.
Tuesday 5/11/21
- First Baptist Church (145 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345)
- Perdue Farms (5025 US-231, Beaver Dam, KY 42320)
Wednesday 5/12/21
- John F Kennedy Center (515 S Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420)
- Dunmoor Fire Dept (30 East Elm Street Dunmoor Ky 42339)
Thursday 5/13/21
- Dairy Bar (31 US Highway 41 N, Sebree KY 42455)
- Hawesville United Methodist Church (360 Main St, Hawesville, KY 42348)
Friday 5/14/21
- UK Research and Education Center (348 University Drive Princeton, Ky 42445)
- Marion City Police Department Parking Lot (217 S Main St. Marion, KY, 42064)
Saturday 5/15/21
- Henderson Fire Department (333 Washington St Henderson, K 42420)
- Morgantown City Park Community Center (227 Helm Lane Morgantown, KY 42261)