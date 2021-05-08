Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Tri-State Cases

Mobile vaccine schedule for this week in western Kentucky

Coronavirus Watch
Posted: / Updated:
Mobile vaccine clinic Morganfield

The mobile vaccine clinic as it was set up at one time in Morganfield, Ky.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Now that the new Community Vaccination Clinic is open in Henderson (3341 KY-351 (Zion Rd.) across from East Heights Elementary School, behind the Farm Bureau office), there is also a mobile vaccine van that will be going around our western Kentucky counties. FEMA has released the schedule for next week.

Tuesday 5/11/21

  • First Baptist Church (145 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345)
  • Perdue Farms (5025 US-231, Beaver Dam, KY 42320)

Wednesday 5/12/21

  • John F Kennedy Center (515 S Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420)
  • Dunmoor Fire Dept (30 East Elm Street Dunmoor Ky 42339)

Thursday 5/13/21

  • Dairy Bar (31 US Highway 41 N, Sebree KY 42455)
  • Hawesville United Methodist Church (360 Main St, Hawesville, KY 42348)

Friday 5/14/21

  • UK Research and Education Center (348 University Drive Princeton, Ky 42445)
  • Marion City Police Department Parking Lot (217 S Main St. Marion, KY, 42064)

Saturday 5/15/21

  • Henderson Fire Department (333 Washington St Henderson, K 42420)
  • Morgantown City Park Community Center (227 Helm Lane Morgantown, KY 42261)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories