Mobile vaccine schedule for this weekend in western Kentucky

Coronavirus Watch
Mobile vaccine clinic Morganfield

The mobile vaccine clinic as it was set up at one time in Morganfield, Ky.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Now that the new Community Vaccination Clinic is open in Henderson (3341 KY-351 (Zion Rd.) across from East Heights Elementary School, behind the Farm Bureau office), there is also a mobile vaccine van that will be going around our western Kentucky counties. FEMA has released the schedule for next week.

Wednesday, May 5

  • Madisonville State Office Building
    625 Hospital Dr Madisonville, KY 42432
  • Central Presbyterian Church
    206 West Main St. , Princeton, KY, 42445

Thursday, May, 6

  • Legion Park
    3047 Legion Park Dr, Owensboro, KY 42303
  • Saint Ann Parish
    318 W Spalding St, Morganfield, KY 42437

Friday, May 7

  • Buck Creek Baptist
    3788 US-431, Calhoun, KY 42327
  • Beech Grove Christian Church
    188 College St., Beech Grove, KY, 42322

Saturday, May 8

  • Finders Keepers Traders Outlet Mall
    740-784 Chelsa Dr, Madisonville, KY 42431
  • Central City Convention Center
    320 Golden Tide Ave, Central City, KY 42330

