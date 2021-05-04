Mobile vaccine schedule for this weekend in western Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Now that the new Community Vaccination Clinic is open in Henderson (3341 KY-351 (Zion Rd.) across from East Heights Elementary School, behind the Farm Bureau office), there is also a mobile vaccine van that will be going around our western Kentucky counties. FEMA has released the schedule for next week.
Wednesday, May 5
- Madisonville State Office Building
625 Hospital Dr Madisonville, KY 42432
- Central Presbyterian Church
206 West Main St. , Princeton, KY, 42445
Thursday, May, 6
- Legion Park
3047 Legion Park Dr, Owensboro, KY 42303
- Saint Ann Parish
318 W Spalding St, Morganfield, KY 42437
Friday, May 7
- Buck Creek Baptist
3788 US-431, Calhoun, KY 42327
- Beech Grove Christian Church
188 College St., Beech Grove, KY, 42322
Saturday, May 8
- Finders Keepers Traders Outlet Mall
740-784 Chelsa Dr, Madisonville, KY 42431
- Central City Convention Center
320 Golden Tide Ave, Central City, KY 42330