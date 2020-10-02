BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton tells Eyewitness News a 100-year-old woman and a 98-year-old man at Woodmont Health Campus have died from COVID-19. There have now been 12 deaths from the disease at the facility.
43 COVID-19 cases were reported at the facility September 17. A resident, 98, at Transcendent Healthcare in Boonville died Wednesday in a Vanderburgh Co. hospital. On Thursday, Pike County reported 45 new cases, and health officials says many are at a long-term care facility.
Also on Thursday, Pine Haven Health and Rehab Center, which saw an outbreak over the summer, reported they are coronavirus-free.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Oct. 2, 2020)
LATEST CORONAVIRUS WATCH NEWS:
- List: What we know about top-level White House staff’s coronavirus test results
- Cleveland Clinic issues statement regarding Presidential Debate COVID-19 exposure
- Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus
- More deaths reported at Woodmont
- Here are all the places President Trump went this week before testing positive for coronavirus