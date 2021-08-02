More than half of residents in several Tri-State counties still unvaccinated

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) As the campaign to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 goes on, several Tri-State counties report more than half of their residents are still un-vaccinated.

The CDC reports Daviess, Henderson and Hopkins Counties in Kentucky, along with Vanderburgh County, still have a little more than half of residents still unvaccinated. Those involved in vaccination efforts locally and statewide say the reasons vary.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says most of those unvaccinated skew younger in most counties statewide. 52% of Kentuckians are vaccinated, four of the nine Kentucky counties in our area have rates of more than 40%. In Indiana, about half of Vanderburgh County residents, and 55% of Warrick County residents, have at least one dose.

“We have a lot of people that are still on the fence, they don’t have all the information,” said Michael Johnson of Truth Outreach, who organized vaccination clinics that reached a few hundred Owensboro residents this past spring. He says some are waiting to see what happens with the vaccinated, while others aren’t getting one due to misinformation.

“That’s what we have to get out of the picture, misinformation. We have to get the truth of the virus, truth of the vaccine that it does help and it is safe, and it is healthy,’ he said.

Governor Beshear said misinformation is harmful.

“I had a conversation with someone who truly believed it, and that means the information they got was bad, or that it was some form of control, or that it was being pushed by bad people. Again, it’s misinformation, and it kills people,” he said.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey done earlier this summer showed more than half of those who haven’t gotten the vaccine say the vaccine’s newness and worries over side effects were the top two reasons they aren’t vaccinated yet.

(This story was originally published on August 2, 2021)