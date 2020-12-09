More Tri-State law enforcement agencies not mandating COVID-19 vaccine

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A few days after Evansville Police announced officers will not be required to get vaccinated, we’re learning more on what other law enforcement agencies plan to do.

Both officials with the Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they won’t make the soon-to-be released COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for deputies and other staff, similar to Evansville Police’s policy recently announced by Chief Billy Bolin last week.

Major Barry Smith of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says there will be guidance for each employee to consider when deciding whether to get the vaccine. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says some employees weren’t comfortable taking the vaccine now, but says he will encourage anyone who wants to take it.

“We want everyone to make what decision is best for them. Then we will, kind of, encourage them to look at all avenues before making that decision,” said Maj. Smith.

“I don’t like to encroach onto their personal beliefs, or maybe a conversation they had with a local physician. I think things like that, it’s a personal choice,” adds Sheriff Wedding.

Both Major Smith and Sheriff Wedding add they were unsure if their respective state laws even allow mandatory vaccinations.

Owensboro Police say they also won’t make it mandatory for their officers, but it will be offered to each officer who wants to take one.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)