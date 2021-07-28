Muhlenberg County health officials encourage residents to get vaccinated

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County health officials are encouraging residents to get vaccinated as the county stays in the red zone for COVID-19 cases.

42 percent of county residents are vaccinated, but the county has one of the highest case rates in the state.

Owensboro Health Muhlenberg County Hospital officials say most patients they see are unvaccinated. They say they’ve had patients ask for a vaccine as they come in for more intensive care.

Health officials also recommend people go along with the CDC’s recently announced guidelines on masks.