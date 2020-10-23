National health care groups warn of impact of new wave of COVID-19 cases on long-term care centers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Some national health care groups are warning about a third wave of COVID-19 cases, and the impact it could have on long term care facilities.

More than 5,800 residents of Kentucky long-term care centers, and more than 4,000 workers tested positive since the pandemic’s start according to the Kentucky Cabinet For Health and Family Services.

Rob Simpson of Davco Homes, which operates Fern Terra Assisted Living and Fern Terrace in Owensboro, says they haven’t had many cases at their facilities in four counties, but it’s still hard on their residents.

“It’s been very hard on the residents not being able to see their family, missing out on family outings or, god forbid, funerals or births of grandchildren,” he said. It’s also been hard keeping the virus out, and hard on their budget, since they had to buy extra PPE and other supplies when the pandemic started.

“We had a horrible time trying to pay, in some cases double, in what we were paying and begging to get our normal supplies,” he recalled. “We were buying as much as we could from eBay, Amazon, we were buying as much as we could.”

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living warn of a third spike happening because of community spread. President and CEO Mark Parkinson warns without replenishing state and federal funds to help long term care centers, they could find them less prepared for the upcoming winter.

“I worry about our future, I worry about our workforce, I worry about our ability to care for this ever growing population,” said Betsy Johnson of the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities. Johnson also says if more federal and state help doesn’t arrive, it could financially harm long term care centers.

“Our skilled nursing facilities are on a budget. They budget for supplies, they budget for workforce, they budget for staff time to do different things. But then the pandemic hit and you’re spending more on equipment that was not budgeted for,” Johnson says.

