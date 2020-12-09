New list ranks population percentage for COVID-19 vaccine priority groups nationwide

HENDERSON (WEHT) – As the COVID-19 vaccine prepares to be distributed to health care workers and nursing home staff and residents, a new list has calculated the population percentage of high priority individuals who reside in each state.

QuoteWizard, an online insurance company, analyzed Ariadne Labs and Surgo Foundation’s Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 dataset to calculate the data.

About 5.8% of Kentucky’s population are considered priority to receive the vaccine first, 6.2% of Indiana’s population is considered high priority, and 6% of Illinois’ population will be in the first vaccine group. Kentucky is ranked 39th in the nation; Indiana 26th; and Illinois 27th.

New York has the highest rate of high-priority people who will receive the first vaccines at 8.5% while Nevada is the lowest at 4.5%. About 20 million individuals in the nation are ranked as high priority, or 6.3% of the total population. The full report can be read here.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

