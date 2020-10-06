Nine additional COVID deaths in the Tri-State

(WEHT) As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Tri-State, we broke a record on Tuesday for the most COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day.

Three counties reported nine additional deaths. Five of those were in Henderson County, doubling their death total. It’s also the most deaths reported in a single day in the county. While the report from the Green River District Health Department did give ages of the patients, the Kentucky COVID dashboard is showing 73 residents and 57 staff at Redbanks Nursing Facility currently have coronavirus. There have been 10 deaths in Henderson.

Gibson County also reported another death, bringing the county’s total to 7. According the Indiana COVID dashboard, the Good Samaritan Home in Oakland City has 59 actives cases, 26 are residents and 33 are staff.

Three deaths were reported out of Vanderburgh County, which also reported an additional 64 new cases.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

