Old National Events Plaza to become vaccination site

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Beginning on Monday, the Old National Events Plaza will be the newest vaccination site in Evansville. It’s part of a partnership with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

As many as 800 vaccinations will be available weekly at the clinic, which will operate between two and four days a week in Exhibit Hall B. The number of weekly vaccinations may flex depending on vaccine availability, and clinic dates and times can be found on the Old National Events Plaza website, along with a list of FAQs. Appointments are required.

The vaccination site at Old National Events Plaza will be administering the Moderna vaccine. To be fully vaccinated, individuals will need two shots spaced a minimum of 28 days apart. Scheduling of the second dose appointment will be completed before you leave the venue after your first dose.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)