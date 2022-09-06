DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to protect yourself against the ever spreading Omicron variant, you may want to head over to Dubois County.

The county’s health department announced they received the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, which are said to offer better protection against Omicron. These shots are available to those who meet these guidelines:

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, bivalent authorized for use in people ages 18 years and older

COVID-19 Vaccine, bivalent authorized for use in people ages Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, bivalent authorized for use in people ages 12 years and older

Individuals can receive a bivalent booster dose administered at least 2 months after either:

Completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, or Receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine

If you meet the requirements, you can receive the bivalent booster at the Dubois County Health Department from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. Local health officials say no appointment is necessary.

You’re urged to avoid Friday mornings in September because of previously scheduled flu clinics. Officials ask you to bring your ID, vaccination record and insurance card if available.

For any questions, you can reach out to the health department at 812-481-7056.