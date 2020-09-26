One new COVID-19 death reported in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana State Department of Health announced one more COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh County Saturday, making this the 31st confirmed death in the county.

This comes with the report of 43 new cases, bringing the total to 3652 COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in Vanderburgh County is 4.5% as of Saturday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: