One new COVID-19 death reported in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana State Department of Health announced one more COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh County Saturday, making this the 31st confirmed death in the county.
This comes with the report of 43 new cases, bringing the total to 3652 COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in Vanderburgh County is 4.5% as of Saturday.
(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)
