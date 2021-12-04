Over 40,000 COVID cases in one week, Illinois health officials reveal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Friday 42,559 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 182 additional deaths since Nov. 26, 2021.

Overall, IDPH reports a total of 1,835,076 cases, including 26,535 deaths, across 102 counties in the state. They say the age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 69% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the CDC.

Illinois health officials say vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.