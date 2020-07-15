Over a third of Apollo High families want an in-person graduation ceremony

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) Daviess County Public Schools will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies for Apollo High School seniors after a survey of families showed more than a third wanted to go to an in-person ceremony.

Graduation for Apollo High School seniors will be on Aug. 6 at 8:30 p.m. at the AHS football stadium. The rain date is 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7. The program is expected to last no more than an hour.

Each senior will be asked to limit the number of guests in attendance. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a face covering while arriving and leaving the facility. Family members may remove masks during the ceremony but graduates will be required to wear a mask throughout the program. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms of illness should not attend.

Graduates will receive a certificate acknowledging their achievements as a member of the Class of 2020. Names of all students in attendance will be announced as the seniors receive these certificates.

All three DCPS high schools – Apollo, Daviess County and Heritage Park – distributed diplomas to graduating seniors at drive-through ceremonies in May.

Owensboro Public and Daviess County Public Schools are planning for virtual school options to coincide with the expected start of in-person learning, but not all details are done.

