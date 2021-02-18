Owensboro Health is expanding vaccine eligibility to those over the age of 60

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Health is just the latest organization in Kentucky to expand vaccine eligibility to people age 60-69. The Green River District Health Department made a similar move earlier this week.

People in this age category can now schedule an appointment at an OH vaccination clinic through the system’s website or by calling the hospital’s appointment line, 270-685-7100.

The 60-69 demographic is part of the next group on Kentucky’s vaccination plan and one that represents the highest risk of mortality, he added, and immunizing them will make a significant difference in saving lives and slowing the spread of the virus. Over 45,000 individuals will now be eligible for vaccination within Owensboro Health’s service area.

Currently, the following groups are eligible for a vaccine at OHRH:

Healthcare workers

First responders

Individuals age 70+

Individuals age 60-69

Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital has also begun vaccinating the 60-69 category and is working with its local health department to schedule those appointments.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)