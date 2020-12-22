Owensboro Health set to receive the Moderna vaccine anytime

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Health Regional Hospital officials say they are expecting to receive the Moderna vaccine anytime now. The governor’s office told Eyewitness News Monday the hospital didn’t meet the necessary criteria for the initial round of vaccine shipments.

OHRH says it’s expecting a large quantity that will be enough to vaccinate almost the entire staff. Once it arrives, the vaccine will not be mandatory but will be available for those who would like to receive it.

While the facility is getting the Moderna vaccine, the hospital says it is capable of storing and using both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

