Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County moving to virtual for rest of November

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools have announced that starting Monday, they are going virtual.

OPS will stay virtual until December 4. The district will make an announcement no later than December 3 on what the plan will be going forward beyond after December.

It remains our hope to get back to in-person learning as soon as possible, but we all need to do our part to bring the numbers down in our community so that we are able to do so. I appreciate your flexibility and understanding during this time. Please know we always strive to make the best decisions for our students and their families and we believe this is the best decision at this time. Dr. Matthew Constant

OPS Superintendent

A/B students will continue to learn for four days, while the virtual academy will stay the same. Meals will still be provided at no cost for students.

DCPS will be staying online through January 5. Officials will make a decision after December 26 whether or not they will continue classes virtually after Jan. 5.

Officials say the decision to switch to virtual was made due to several factors: growing number of new COVID cases, holidays possibly increasing virus spread, and college students returning home for winter break.

Although the spread has not predominantly originated within our schools – a view shared by public health officials at the Green River District Health Department – the increasing level of incidents is creating challenges in the area of staffing, both in classroom and support roles, and students are missing in-person learning opportunities. Matt Robbins

DCPS Superintendent

Beginning Monday, November 16, all high school students will move to remote learning. All P-8 students will make the switch a week later on November 23.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)

LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS: