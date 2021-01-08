People 80 and older now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) As of Friday, the Vanderburgh County Health Department is scheduling appointments to administer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients. Clinic times will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The vaccine is now available to individuals age 80 and older, as well as to licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers and first responders. A photo ID, proof of age, or verification of current employment as a healthcare worker or first responder in Indiana will be required.

The vaccine is available by appointment only to those currently eligible as determined by the Indiana Department of Health. The list of who is eligible can be found on the ISDH website.

Click here to find a vaccination site and schedule an appointment. Anyone having difficulty registering online can call 211 for assistance.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine, but insurance may be charged an administration fee. Bring a photo ID and an insurance card if you have one.

People who have been vaccinated may still be able to infect others, so even those who are vaccinated should continue wearing a mask and quarantining if they are a close contact of a positive case.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

