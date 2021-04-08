People voice COVID vaccine concerns, health officials hope education helps persuasion

Millions of Americans continue to get the COVID vaccine, but some people are hesitant to get vaccinated especially since the vaccines have been authorized by the FDA, not officially approved. At least one organization and a dozen athletes are hitting the air to encourage Americans to get their COVID shots.

“As of right now, I would not let them come anywhere near me with that vaccine,” said Jessica Shreve. Some people are choosing to hold off on getting their COVID vaccine because they would like to see more research. “These other people that are getting it, I feel like they are kind of like guinea pigs.”

“It seems to me like everyone is kind of, ‘well I didn’t get any symptoms from the shot.’ but who’s to say there isn’t long term effects,” said Heather Roy. She’s wanting to take personal responsibility for her health by maintaining good hygiene and staying away from crowds of people. “I do care about other people and my own family obviously, but I just don’t feel comfortable with the vaccine.”

Dr. Kris Bryant, with the Infectious Disease Society of America, is part of an effort to answer questions about COVID vaccines and to encourage skeptics to roll up their sleeves.

“It’s been authorized by the FDA. So the FDA before authorization of each vaccine, has carefully looked at the data about safety and about efficacy so we do think these are safe and effective vaccines,” explained Dr. Bryant. She says the quicker we reach herd immunity, the more people are protected including kids who aren’t able to be vaccinated yet.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)