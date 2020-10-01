Pine Haven reports they are COVID-19 free

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Officials at Pine Haven Health and Rehab Center says almost everyone at their facility who had tested positive have now recovered. Less than five residents died from the virus according to the ISDH COVID dashboard.

Pine Haven was one of a few long-term care facilities that had COVID-19 outbreaks over the summer. In a statement, Pine Haven officials say:

As we continue to see cases of COVD-19 rise her in the Tri-State area, we will be keeping our isolated COVID-19 unit open in the hopes that we can continue assisting the local hospitals in caring for those who fall ill to the virus.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)

