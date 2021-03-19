Remembering lives lost, looking forward to seeing loved ones again

COVID-19 claimed nearly 1,500 lives in the Tri-State. Some of those families didn’t have a chance to say goodbye since nursing homes were on lockdown as the virus ran rampant through long term care facilities. There were more than 300 COVID-19 deaths in long term care facilities throughout Evansville and Warrick counties alone.

“It wasn’t fair because she wasn’t doing anything. She was trying to rehabilitate and try to live life and she didn’t go anywhere and this happens to her,” said Chaun Merriweather. His mother, Forresa Merriweather, was one of the first nursing home residents to pass away in Newburgh. “I think she was actually the second or third to get it.”

Merriweather said his mom was living at Signature Healthcare when she became sick last April. He knew times were getting tough when he couldn’t get in contact with the nursing home workers.

“And that’s when I got suspicious and was trying to track her down and find out what was going on I told my dad to call the hospitals.”

A nearby hospital was able to get the Merriweather family some answers, but Forresa ultimately lost her battle with COVID-19 on April 20, 2020.

“I miss holding her and talking to her.” Merriweather said his mom was his rock growing up. He could always lean on her when life got tough, and Merriweather wishes he could talk to her one last time.

“At first, it was super tough because I could always hear her with her quick wit and her jokes. When I would call the nursing home or she would say, ‘You know Chaun, baby, you got to cut that beard you look old.” She would crack me up all the time and it was tough to see my dad go through it. He’s still going through it. He’s still hurt and bitter about how the nursing home situation went.”

Merriweather said losing his mom to coronavirus motivated him to get his COVID vaccine as soon as he could.

Other families are looking forward to visiting their loved ones in nursing homes. With more people getting vaccinated, and positive cases dropping, it’s becoming a reality. DJ Coomer says she’s been looking forward to visiting with her 100-year-old father, Elmer Rottger, who is now fully vaccinated.

“I got a hug from him and it’s always good to see him after not seeing him over a year. He’s got a birthday coming up and hopefully, you know, we’ll get to celebrate.”

Rottger is turning 101 on Saturday. His family is hoping to be able to celebrate in person rather than through his nursing home window.