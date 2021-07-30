Rep. Bucshon: Information and FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines could help fight vaccine hesitancy

(WEHT)– Indiana 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon says information paired with formal FDA approval of vaccines will help jumpstart sluggish vaccination rates. The Republican says providing facts about how vaccines are safe and effective is the first way to get more shots in arms.

“I’m hopeful that we can get some information out and people can make their own decisions about whether they should get vaccinated. As a physician I think they should. Let me say this, we’re trying to get the timeline from the Food and Drug Administration about final approval of these vaccines. They’re under an emergency use authorization as you know and I think some people are a little nervous about that. They think they’re still experimental which they’re not. But I think formal approval from the FDA, if that can be done, would be helpful.” Congressman Larry Bucshon

The congressman says he and his family have been vaccinated and he encourages others to get vaccinated too. Although, Dr. Bucshon does not believe the government should mandate health procedures.