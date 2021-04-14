Restaurant and bar hours to extend, capacity increase as Nashville reaches 30 percent vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon that restaurant and bar hours can be extended back to normal closing times, as well as capacity increased as Nashville reaches a new milestone in getting residents vaccinated.

According to a tweet by Mayor Cooper, the new capacity increases will occur on Friday, April 16 at 12:01 a.m. corresponding with over 30% of the city’s residents being vaccinated.

Reopening Update:



Corresponding with over 30% of Nashville residents having received a vaccine, the following capacity increases go into effect on Friday.



Visit https://t.co/0pJXgPi0hQ to sign up to get your vaccine! #50by5 pic.twitter.com/LyKM9q111E — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 14, 2021

Some of the relaxed restrictions going into effect Friday include:

Restaurants and bars can operate with 225 seated socially distanced patrons per floor.

Hours for bars and restaurants may be extended to 3 a.m.

Gathering size and table seating increased to 15 people inside, 25 max outside

40 percent capacity for outdoor arenas with controlled access. 33 percent capacity for indoor arenas.

Maximum indoor event capacities increased up to 3,000 with Health Department approval. Higher-risk events increased up to 225.

Mayor Cooper is encouraging all residents to go online to the Metro Department of Health website and take advantage of open availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.