Restaurant and bar relief applications start Monday in Kentucky

(WEHT) – Kentucky opens its online portal for restaurant and bar coronavirus relief applications on Monday.

Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order that dedicated $40 million for a Food and Beverage Relief Fund.

Business will be required to comply with all public health orders.

Businesses will be eligible for up to $10,000 per location.

Applications will close when funds run out, or on December 18, whichever comes first.

(This story was originally published on November 29, 2020)