Sen. McConnell urges people to wear face masks

Posted: / Updated:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging Americans to wear masks and social distance.

During an event in Louisville Monday, the Kentucky Republican emphasized there should be no stigma about wearing a mask amid the pandemic, especially as President Trump continues to not wear one in public.

“The single most important thing that each of us can do as individuals to protect not only ourselves, but our friends and colleagues is to wear a mask. The single most important thing, not complicated, totally available now.”

The CDC urges everyone to wear a cloth face cover in public, primarily in case the wearer is unknowingly infected but does not have symptoms.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator, also has said there’s growing evidence masks could help prevent the wearer from becoming infected, too.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

