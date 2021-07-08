Several Indiana counties move back to the yellow zone as COVID cases rise

Even though the death toll from COVID-19 is dropping worldwide, the number of cases is rising here at home. Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey and Gibson counties have moved back into the yellow zone. These counties had been in the blue zone which meant COVID spread is low. Yellow means COVID spread is moderate.

So far this week, Vanderburgh County has reported 98 new cases of COVID; last week they reported 87 cases. Warrick County has added 21 new cases so far this week. Posey has added 9 and Gibson County reports 25 new cases so far this week.