Should you quarantine after your vacation?

While the European Union has decided not to reopen its borders to Americans, you can still travel within the United States.

If going someplace like the beach where there’s been a spike in coronavirus cases, you might want to quarantine when you get back home. But if you’re not going far, maybe just traveling to Indy or Louisville, Gina Huhnke, the Deaconess Director of Medical Affairs, says staying safe is much simpler.

” Yes, so you probably don’t have to quarantine after returning from those places particularly, if you’re traveling in a small group and only visiting a small group of persons. You still want to be careful and wear your mask and wash your hands, particularly if you’re visiting the elderly patients who have high risk or any comorbidities. “

A reminder, these are guidelines and not law. It is strongly recommended that you follow the guidelines to protect not only yourself and your family, but also the community.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

