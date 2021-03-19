Smart phone tool lets you share vaccine side effects with CDC

More people across the Tri-state are getting their COVID vaccines, and now your smart phone can be used to tell the CDC about any side effects you experience.

The tool is called V-safe. It uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Depending on your answer, someone from the CDC may call to check on you and get more information.

V-safe will also send reminders to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose if you need one.

Visit the V-safe website to register.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)