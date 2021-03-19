Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Who can get vaccinated and where

Smart phone tool lets you share vaccine side effects with CDC

Coronavirus Watch
Posted: / Updated:

More people across the Tri-state are getting their COVID vaccines, and now your smart phone can be used to tell the CDC about any side effects you experience.

The tool is called V-safe. It uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Depending on your answer, someone from the CDC may call to check on you and get more information.

V-safe will also send reminders to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose if you need one.

Visit the V-safe website to register.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories