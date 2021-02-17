Snow impacts COVID-19 vaccinations in Tri-State

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The winter weather is impacting more than just traffic. It’s also leading to some people rescheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Vaccinations continued at Owensboro Health and other hospitals and clinics.

“We have the vaccines to get through today and probably the rest of this week,” said Jason Collins, Director of Inpatient Pharmacy, He also says recent snow and cold lead to moving clinics originally planned for Monday and Tuesday to Friday, affecting 1,200 patients. Their latest vaccine shipment arrived a day later than planned.

“Because of the weather, we didn’t get our shipments until today. Luckily, we did have our dosage for this week ready. So, we were not in a bad position along those lines,” Collins said.

Illinois health officials say pre-stationed vaccines allowed the state not to experience more weather related delays, but Indiana state health officials say more than 80 clinics statewide closed, more than 43,000 appointments were affected, and some vaccine shipments were delayed due to snow.

“We have not yet received our Moderna vaccines for this week. Therefore, unfortunately, more appointments will likely have to be rescheduled the next couple of days,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer for ISDH.

Deaconess Health officials say they administered 25% fewer vaccines than normal the past two days.

“A lot of them have rescheduled from earlier this week to over the weekend or Monday or Tuesday, so they’re still trying to stay as close to their vaccine series as they possibly can,” said Andrew Schenk, Director of Vaccine Clinics at Deaconess Health.

Meanwhile, Green River District Health officials are addressing confusion among some residents on future vaccination appointments. Clay Horton, Public Health Director at GRDHD, says they are only accepting those 60 and older in Phase 1C when necessary to ensure 90% of the vaccine received are administered within 7 days. People 70 and older remain the priority.

Baptist Health Madisonville officials tell us while they’ve had a few patients reschedule their vaccination appointments, most of them have been able to keep theirs, and they’ve been able to maintain a steady rate of 200 to 250 vaccinations a day despite the weather.

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2021)