Some hospitals are making changes to their visitation policy

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Due to the quick rise of COVID-19 numbers, member hospitals of the Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky will decrease visitation for hospitalized patients beginning next week, through at least mid-February.

Hospitalized adult patients will be able to receive one adult visitor per day. All visitors must check-in when they arrive and they must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure. Masking will be required for all visitors. These hospitals may choose to maintain current restrictions for outpatient and emergency departments, obstetric patients, NICU and pediatric patients, and hospitals may make exceptions for end-of-life visitation. Visiting hours and processes vary for each hospital, and visitors should check the website of their chosen hospital or call ahead for specific details.

Not only are the rising COVID numbers to blame for these changes, but staffing and other hospital resources are impacted at this time by both patient volumes and high numbers of staff absences. These challenges are affecting hospitals' ability to accommodate visitors and their needs.

Hospitals that are doing these changes include: