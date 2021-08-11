Indiana Cases

Southwestern Indiana counties seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

INDIANA (WEHT) – As case numbers quickly rise in the tri-state, more Indiana counties are moving into the COVID-19 red zone.

Perry, Gibson, and Posey counties are seeing a significant surge in cases. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, all three counties have reported more than 200 cases per one hundred thousand residents this week.

Vanderburgh and Warrick county are nearing the red zone as well. Vanderburgh county reported more than 300 new cases this week, and Warrick county reported more than 400 new cases.

