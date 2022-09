THIS EVENING: Clear & pleasant as we cool thru the 60s. Winds W 5. Sunset at 6:42 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & Cooler with a low of 51. Winds S 0-5. Sunrise at 6:41 am.

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant, & breezy…high of 73. Winds WNW 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Clear & cool. Low of 43. Winds WNW 0-5.

TUESDAY: Sunny, cooler, & breezy…high of 70. Winds NW 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May