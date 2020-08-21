Students react to COVID-19 and new normal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As colleges and universities across the country welcome back students for in-person classes, some are now reporting new outbreaks of COVID-19. Wednesday, the University of Southern Indiana reported a student there has tested positive, just as other students are moving in and attempting to find a new normal.



“From what I’ve seen, we’re nowhere near where we were and I think we’re getting back to normalcy,” said USI Junior Trent Thompson.

USI President Dr. Ron Rochon says officials were able to trace the exposure to other students who gathered off campus. That’s leaving some students worried.



“My greatest fear about the coming semester is that something happens and they send us all back home again,” said Thompson.

Some students are now worried about how the virus may hinder them from having a normal college experience.



“That’s what people come to college for. They come to college to get away and have that campus life and I’m worried that some of this stuff is going to not just limit that but almost destroy that all together,” said Thompson.

USI Dean of Students Jennifer Hammat says the University still wants students to have a social life, but cautions them to be mindful of how many people they are gathering around.



“We have to do a community meeting at the beginning with all of our new residents and I usually have all of them come at once to a big meeting but I have to go to every single room. I have 20 apartments so I have to do it 20 different times this year,” said Residents Advisor Megan Green.

Green is in her Junior year at USI majoring in Nursing. She says she’s hopeful the school year will remain as normal as possible.

“It’s a lot but I feel like as long as everybody is smart about it and is taking the proper precautions then it’ll go back to some sense of normal eventually.”



Thompson is also hopeful the school year won’t end like last year’s. Classes at USI are expected to begin in-person on Monday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 20, 2020)