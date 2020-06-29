Study: Indiana Is the State with the 6th Least Improved Health During COVID-19

The social distancing restrictions put in place by states due to COVID-19 have proven effective, but while deaths from COVID-19 have been on an overall downward trend since May, states must be wary of any spikes as they reopen and adjust their plans accordingly. In order to determine where Americans’ health is recovering most from the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus where reopening efforts can accelerate, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 key metrics. Those include the COVID-19 death rate, hospitalization rate and the rate at which people test positive.

According to the list, Kentucky ranks at #20 when it comes to states with the biggest health improvements during coronavirus. Illinois came in at #45, and Indiana was right behind at #46. Illinois also tied with five other states for the highest death rate this week. The state also had the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate this week.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)

