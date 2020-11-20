Supreme Court amends court operations statewide to address escalating COVID cases

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) With nearly all 120 Kentucky counties in the COVID-19 red zone, the Supreme Court has issued new mandates to govern court operations. The Supreme Court has amended two orders to limit in-person proceedings and restrict access to judicial facilities. These orders will go into effect November 30.

The new orders adopt as mandates many of the red zone recommendations announced on Oct. 29, which include:

Limiting entrance to judicial facilities.

Requiring remote hearings in all proceedings, except as specified in Administrative Order 2020-71.

Postponing all jury trials until Feb. 1, 2021.

Requiring grand juries to either be conducted remotely or suspended.

Postponing all show cause dockets until Feb. 1, 2021.

Requiring judicial sales to be conducted either remotely or outside and in accordance with CDC guidelines.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

