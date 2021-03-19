The Halls recall Grand Princess cruise during start of pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Some of the first Tri-Staters to witness the COVID-19 pandemic were Nikki and Chris Hall of Owensboro. They were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship when the pandemic broke out.

The Halls went through testing and quarantines at home and elsewhere, as the ship became one of the first pandemic hotspots.

It was supposed to be a cruise where the Halls celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, with COVID-19 in the back of their minds.

“It wasn’t something that we were too worried about because we had figured if there was something to be worried about, the cruise would be postponed or canceled,” said Chris Hall.

The virus slowly moved to the front of their minds.

“Gradually, you started to see a decrease in people coming to dinner, that kind of stuff, where people were probably staying in their rooms, ordering in,” said Nikki Hall.

“They made an announcement that there may be a possibility of a COVID case on the ship. That’s when people started getting nervous about it,” Chris recalled.

The Halls ended up on the ship a week longer than scheduled, and were quarantined in their room before the ship could dock in Oakland, California. The Halls never tested positive for the virus. Their daughter, Ava, and other family and friends could only wait.

“It’s a lot to take in, with everything that happened, and it was all very sudden,” she said.

The Halls finally returned home in mid-March, nearly two weeks later than planned, but couldn’t be too close to others.

“I was really happy they got to come home whenever they did, but I was also sad because usually, whenever people come home from a cruise, we all get to hug each other and see each other for a long time. We had a safe distance of course, so it was kind of hard,” Ava said.

They returned to work at their audio visual installation business after quarantining at home. The Halls say at first some of their customers were concerned.

“We’d go into people’s homes wearing gloves, masks. I was taking Clorox wipes, wiping stuff down behind me,” said Chris.

“We’d always call and talk to our customers and make sure they were comfortable with Chris coming to their home, how they wanted him to be in their home,” Nikki added.

The Halls say they’ve never tested positive for the virus, and are awaiting their vaccination. They’re also waiting for their next chance to go on another cruise next year.

“We’re not going to rush into it,” Nikki says. “The cruise lines are still learning to get everybody on board and what excursions are going to look like.”

While cases have been going down in the Tri-State, the Halls advise people not to let their guard down against the virus.

“Don’t live in fear, just be smart. Make smart choices,” said Nikki.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)