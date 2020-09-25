The Metropolitan School District of North Posey has announced a switch to virtual learning

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) North Posey schools will move to virtual learning beginning Monday, September 28. This comes after more than a dozen students were told to quarantine.

In a Facebook post Friday, officials stated schools will be providing meals on September 30, from 10 a.m. until noon, but families must register to receive these meals.

Students will also be out the following week for fall break and will not return to class until October 12. The schools will be thoroughly cleaned during this time.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)

