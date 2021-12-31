The omicron wave in South Africa has officially ended

SOUTH AFRICA (WEHT) – Here is some good news to start 2022 off with – South Africa’s omicron wave has officially ended!

Health officials from South Africa have said that their omicron wave has officially ended with no major spikes in deaths. Officials say the variant wave lasted about 4 weeks.

Cases plummeted 30 percent in the last 7 days. Some scientists say it provides hope here in the U.S. that the omicron wave will quickly fade. But the U.S. has set another record for COVID cases. Nearly two and a half million infections were reported across the country in the past week. That shatters the previous record of 1.7 million cases set in the first week of January of this year.

Shandy Dearth, the Director of the Center for Public Health Practice at IU Fairbanks School of Public Health, said, “When you leave your house if you’re going somewhere with other humans around – you should assume you’re going to get exposed to COVID honestly (20) because we just see too much of it in the community right now.”

Illinois and Indiana each set records for new cases. Globally, cases are up more than 60 percent over the previous week.